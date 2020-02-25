It has been several years since WWE last visited and performed in front of the country of New Zealand. Now the professional wrestling company has announced it is coming back later this year.

The official WWE New Zealand Tour Facebook page revealed that WWE is coming back to Auckland, New Zealand. They will perform for one night only on Saturday, August 8th at Spark Arena.

The last time WWE came to New Zealand was in 2017 when the company exclusively visited the city of Christchurch.

This will be the first time they will be back in Auckland since a sold out show at the same arena in August 2016.

The Auckland 2016 show was quite awesome because I got to see the likes of Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, John Cena, Charlotte, AJ Styles and many more great stars.

This time will be different because this love tour is only for the Raw Superstars.

This means the likes of Roman Reigns and John Cena are unlikely to come. The latter makes sense since he's now a full time Hollywood star. Chris Jericho cannot come too thanks to his involvement with rival company AEW.

The advertised Raw Superstars coming to the upcoming Auckland show have been posted down below.

"Seth Rollins™, Becky Lynch™, Drew McIntyre™, Buddy Murphy™, Charlotte Flair™, AJ Styles™, Luke Gallows™, Karl Anderson™, The Kabuki Warriors™, Andrade™, Bobby Lashley™, Aleister Black™, Ricochet™, Samoa Joe™ and many more*. *Talent line-up subject to change."

This lineup can change since WWE could surprise everyone with yet another Superstar Shakeup between now and August. As of right now though, this is who the New Zealanders will see.

Tickets to the show will go on sale at 10am from Tuesday March 3rd. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster NZ.

