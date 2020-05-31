WWE Reportedly Bans The Buckle Bomb Move

The WWE has banned a lot of moves during its multi-year history. Some of the banned moves include chair shots to the head as well as normal piledrivers. Now it looks like another move is on the ban list.

Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com has reported that WWE has decided to ban powerbombs on the turnbuckle. This is when wrestlers do a powerbomb in the corner of the ring.

The last time this move was performed was a few weeks ago on Raw during a match between Nia Jax and Kairi Sane.

Nia Jax did not set up the move properly and she dumped Kairi Sane hard on her head.

Fans may also remember the buckle bomb was the move that ended the career of Sting back in 2015. Seth Rollins did the move and it ultimately forced Sting to retire his in-ring career.

Another time the move hurt someone was back at SummerSlam 2016.

Seth Rollins did the move on the outside barricade in a match with Finn Balor. Finn Balor tried to break the fall with his arm, but this caused him to dislocate his shoulder.

Even though Finn Balor became the first ever Universal Champion during that match, he had to relinquish the title the day after to get shoulder surgery ASAP.

Hopefully the ban of the buckle bomb will mean less wrestlers will get injured in the near future. The move should have been banned a long time ago since it's unsafe looking anyway.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: WWE Teasing Rey Mysterio's Retirement Next Week (more); WWE's Sonya Deville Wants To Become The New Batwoman (more); NBA Star Enes Kanter Wants To Join WWE When He Retires (more); WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Vacates Women's Title Due To Pregnancy (more).

And here are some more related articles: WWE Raw Had Its Lowest Rating Of All Time (more); WWE Announces A New 2021 Date For New Zealand Show (more); WWE Postpones Its Only 2020 New Zealand Live Show (more).

A few more: The Future Of WWE 2K Games Will Be Revealed This Monday (more); WWE Releases Kurt Angle, Rusev And More (more).