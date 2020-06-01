WWE Announces Free Version Of Its WWE Network

The WWE Network has been available since 2014, although the only way to access it was to pay $9.99 per month to view it.

Now WWE has announced a free version of the WWE Network giving you some access to its many shows and content.

WWE.com announced announced the free version of WWE Network earlier today. Over 15,000 shows will be completely free to view and you can see what other content you can see posted down below.

New shows including Raw Talk, streaming Monday nights each week immediately following Raw

Groundbreaking original series including Monday Night War, Ride Along, Table for 3, Photo Shoot and Story Time

Recent episodes of WWE’s flagship programs Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT

Select historical WWE pay-per-views and NXT TakeOver events

Weekly WWE highlights, Top 10, WWE’s The Bump, WWE Now, The Best of WWE and WWE Timeline

“The launch of WWE Network’s Free Version is a key component of our company’s digitization strategy and a new way for all fans to be able to experience premium WWE content,” said Jayar Donlan, WWE Executive Vice President, Advanced Media. “As we continue to reimagine WWE Network’s offering, the Free Version will serve as an effective way to reach a broader group of consumers and allow them to experience the history and spectacle of WWE.”

The only things you cannot get are exclusive documentaries as well as access to the many upcoming new PPV events. That being said, this free version is still cool as no credit card is required to view its content.

