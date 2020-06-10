WWE Backlash 2020 Match Predictions And Preview

WWE Backlash 2020 is on this Sunday and it features what could be the "greatest" match ever! Okay, that's probably not true, although I do wish Randy Orton and Edge still have a decent match.

WWE Backlash 2020 will only have seven matches in total, which is short for a co-branded PPV like this. Without further ado, let's rundown the card and see who will win this Sunday.

Apollo Crews vs Andrade - US Title: I'm glad Apollo Crews finally feels relevant in WWE, because he has been underrated for a very long time.

I also feel in today's climate, WWE needs a new legitimate African American superstar. I'm hoping Crews gets the victory here because Andrade didn't do much when he was US champion.

Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus: Jeff Hardy just came back from injury, and it would hurt his momentum a lot if he were to lose to Sheamus.

I feel Hardy needs to win so he can go on to become a Universal Title contender as we head into SummerSlam.

Bayley and Sasha Banks (c) vs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) - Women's Tag Titles: Bayley and Sasha Banks just won the titles off of Bliss and Cross so it's way too early for them to drop the belts already.

Bayley and Sasha's feud needs more time to build up, so they shouldn't lose until SummerSlam. Not to mention the IIconics don't need the victory right now.

Asuka (c) vs Nia Jax - Raw Women's title: I just hope Asuka wins this match as I don't like Nia Jax's careless wrestling lately.

She's injured so many wrestlers during her time in WWE. Nia Jax should take a break in order to work more safely with her peers.

Braun Strowman (c) vs The Miz and John Morrison - Universal Title: I don't think Miz and Morrison being co-champions is what the WWE needs right now.

Making them co-champions will ruin the prestige of this title. Braun Strowman should hopefully win so he can drop it to someone else at SummerSlam.

Drew McIntyre (c) vs Bobby Lashley - WWE Title: I'm going to go left field with this one and I hope Bobby Lashley becomes WWE Champion. Lashley needs to look strong if he's to go up against Brock Lesnar in the near future.

Lashley vs Lesnar for the WWE Title could be interesting. Drew McIntyre can get the belt back at a later time if WWE chooses to.

Randy Orton vs Edge: I don't think these two are good enough to have the best match of all time, but I'm hoping it will still be entertaining.

As for this feud, Orton needs a victory here since Edge beat him at WrestleMania 36 already. If Orton wins, this could lead to a third and final match to see who's the best in WWE at the moment.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: WWE Announces Free Version Of Its WWE Network (more); WWE Reportedly Bans The Buckle Bomb Move (more); WWE Teasing Rey Mysterio's Retirement Next Week (more); WWE's Sonya Deville Wants To Become The New Batwoman (more).

And here are some more related articles: NBA Star Enes Kanter Wants To Join WWE When He Retires (more); WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Vacates Women's Title Due To Pregnancy (more); WWE Raw Had Its Lowest Rating Of All Time (more).

A few more: WWE Announces A New 2021 Date For New Zealand Show (more); WWE Postpones Its Only 2020 New Zealand Live Show (more).