Edge vs Randy Orton Was Surprisingly Decent At WWE Backlash 2020

The "Greatest" wrestling match was billed for Randy Orton vs Edge at Backlash 2020. Well the match may not have been the best one of all time, I have to admit the match was still decent.

Edge vs Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36 got mixed reviews from fans because it was a long slog. Not to mention they didn't do much other than a few punches because the match occurred outside of a wrestling ring.

Edge vs Randy Orton at Backlash 2020 was a much better effort in my opinion. The match stayed mostly inside of the ring and the two tried their hardest to do as many moves as they could.

Edge did a Rock Bottom at one point in the match and even used Christian's Unprettier. Orton on the other hand used a Angle Slam and even a Pedigree which both got near falls.

Edge was strong tonight because he managed to kick out of two RKOs from Orton. Orton also showed a lot of grit too as he kicked out of two Spears from Edge.

I have to admit though, the match started off pretty slow at the beginning, but it picked up in the halfway mark.

The fake crowd noise actually helped give the match more atmosphere as the NXT stars weren't able to be loud enough.

The match ended on a high note as Randy Orton used his punt to Edge and won the contest in 44 minutes! Yes the match was very long, but it managed to surprisingly be entertaining for the majority of it.

It's too bad we cannot see a third match between the two for quite some time. This is because Edge suffered a legit tricep injury during the match. Poor Edge will be out of action for four to six months.

It will be interesting to see what Orton does after this big victory. He could be facing Drew McIntyre as we head into SummerSlam soon!

The match may not have been better than the likes of Shawn Michaels vs Undertaker or CM Punk vs John Cena, but it was a decent effort and my favorite match of the year from WWE so far.

