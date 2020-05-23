WWE's Sonya Deville Wants To Become The New Batwoman

The role of Batwoman on The CW is up for grabs after actress Ruby Rose decided to step away from the show. Now WWE's own Sonya Deville wants to take her place.

TV Insider had a chance to interview Sonya Deville and the WWE Superstar is putting her name up for replacing Ruby Rose. Deville stated she's always been a fan of heroes like Batman and Superman growing up.

"When I was a girl growing up, I wouldn't play with Barbie dolls — I’d play with Max Steel dolls. I remember watching Superman and Batman and thinking, 'Why can’t there be more female superheroes in the spotlight?' You had Wonder Woman, but that wasn’t at the forefront like it is now. Ruby Rose being a member of the LGBTQ community and being Batwoman, I remember when I heard she got the role. I was so excited. I thought it was huge and inspiring. When I saw she stepped out, I was like, 'This is a no-brainer. I can do my own moves. I fit the role. We can also keep on the message you can be a woman. You can be gay. You can be a superhero.' I think it speaks for itself. It’s definitely a dream role. I’m going to continue my social media campaign. I like to speak things into the universe because you have to believe it for it to be possible."

Deville is openly gay and would be a perfect fir for the role. Ruby Rose was a good fit, although she pulled out after only one season because she felt the show's work hours were way too long.

As of right now, The CW is still choosing who to replace Ruby Rose in Batwoman. Season 2 isn't likely to come out until late 2020 or early 2021.

