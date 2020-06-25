Many People In WWE Have Covid-19

There is some bad news for Vince McMahon because many people in his own company have tested positive for Covid-19. This is a bad sign for things to come if the spread of the virus grows.

As reported by ProWrestlingSheet, many people in the WWE have tested positive for Covid-19 this week. This includes many people that attended TV tapings in the Performance Center in Florida.

Reportedly, over two dozen people have the virus right now and this includes backstage talent as well as in-ring wrestlers.

As a result of all the positive testing, WWE is no longer allowing friends and family to watch the TV tapings in the audience.

One of the people we know that have Covid-19 is WWE interviewer Renee Young. She posted a small message via her official Twitter account.

"Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone."

Due to her positive test, her husband Jon Moxley cannot attend TV tapings for rival AEW. It's unknown if he has the virus too, but it's more than likely he has to stay home in isolation for the foreseeable future.

WWE released a small statement about the recent tests that have been done. You can read their statement posted down below.

"WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future".

Hopefully everyone in WWE stays safe for the time being. There's a good reason the likes of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn decided to stay home.

