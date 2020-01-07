WWE Champion Brock Lesnar Is Entering The Royal Rumble 2020 For Some Reason

Usually if you are WWE Champion, you don't have to enter the Royal Rumble because you already have WWE's biggest prize. That is about to change this year because Brock Lesnar is entering the actual Royal Rumble match itself!

Paul Heyman announced on Raw this week that Brock Lesnar will be entering the Royal Rumble match. The announcement was met with confusion because the crowd didn't either cheer or boo.

The other shocking announcement is that Brock Lesnar will be entering at number 1. This means he will have to wrestle for at least one hour in length if he's going to win the whole event itself.

WWE has not elaborated on what will happen if Brock Lesnar wins the match.

He could miss WrestleMania altogether (which is unlikely) because there won't be a number one contender for him, or he could challenge for the Universal Title being held by Bray Wyatt.

Brock Lesnar being both WWE and Univeral Champion might not be exciting for the fans. If this happens, both Raw and Smackdown won't have an active champion when Brock Lesnar decides to go on his lengthy breaks!

It's also worth mentioning Lesnar's WWE Title will not be on the line at Royal Rumble 2020. Lesnar is just entering the match for fun I guess...

My only explanation is that WWE has no huge stars on the roster right now, so making Lesnar enter the Rumble will make more people interested in the event itself.

I'm just hoping he doesn't win the event because I usually like to see someone fresh and new getting a main event push at WrestleMania.

