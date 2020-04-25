The Future Of WWE 2K Games Will Be Revealed This Monday

While it already has been confirmed that WWE 2K21 will not be released later this year like usual, the future of the WWE 2K gaming franchise is still alive in some capacity.

2K Games officially announced on the WWEgames Twitter page that the future of the franchise will be revealed this Monday. You can read the full comments posted down below.

"We will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise as well as some exciting news on Monday at 7:00 a.m. PT."

We may not see the release of WWE 2K21 this year, but it has been rumored that another WWE style video game should be out in 2020. This could be a spin-off such as WWE All Stars or Legends of WrestleMania.

Monday's announcement could also mean 2K Games might be concentrating all its efforts on WWE 2K22 instead. After all, EA Sports did the same thing with the NBA Live franchise by giving it a break after a few years.

An extra long break is probably the best thing that could happen to the WWE 2K series. WWE 2K20 felt rushed and it launched in horrible shape which resulted in poor reviews and lower than expected sales.

For now, we will have to wait until Monday to see what the full details will be. Hopefully the announcement is worth the wait!

