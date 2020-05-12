WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Vacates Women's Title Due To Pregnancy

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch famously won the Raw Women's title back at WrestleMania 35 and has been champion for well over a year now.

However, her title reign has now come to an end on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

Instead of losing the title to a title contender, Becky Lynch has now vacated the Raw Women's belt. This is because the former champion announced on Monday that she is pregnant.

This is shocking news considering she was one of the most popular and highest paid female performers in the entire company.

Not to mention both Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns will both not be on television throughout the rest of 2020 at best.

It's also interesting that Becky Lynch became pregnant before her rival Ronda Rousey. That being said, it's unlikely Rousey will ever come back to the WWE on a full time basis again.

The title wasn't vacated for too long as Asuka used her Money in the Bank contract to immediately become the new Raw Women's Champion.

Asuka won her chance during the humorous Money in the Bank match that occurred on Sunday night prior.

Becky Lynch hasn't mentioned she's retiring, so there is a chance she can come back after she has her child. The father of her child is none other than her current boyfriend Seth Rollins.

It will be interesting to see who becomes the most popular female wrestler in WWE with the absence of Becky Lynch.

