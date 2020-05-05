WWE Announces A New 2021 Date For New Zealand Show

A few weeks ago it was announced that WWE would be returning to the country of New Zealand in August 2020. Due to Covid-19, the 2020 date had to be delayed and will no longer happen.

The show's promoter has now announced that WWE will now be coming to the country of New Zealand in the year 2021. You can read the full announcement via the Spark Arena Facebook page.

"WWE Live in Auckland scheduled to take place on Sat 8 Aug 2020 has been postponed and will now take place on Sat 31 July 2021. All tickets for the Aug 8, 2020 event remain valid for July 31, 2021. If you're not able to attend the new date please contact Ticketmaster New Zealand before May 31, 2020. Fans attending WWE Live in Auckland will be able to see their favorite WWE Superstars including Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Andrade, AJ Styles, Buddy Murphy, Charlotte Flair, The Kabuki Warriors, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Ricochet and many more*. *Talent line-up subject to change.

Covid-19 has pretty affected all international guests coming to New Zealand as most concerts and performances are now delayed until 2021.

The talent list listed above is sure to change by the time WWE returns in July 2021.

It sounds like the Raw Superstars are coming and a Superstar Shakeup is likely to happen between now and next year that would change the list of wrestlers coming to NZ.

