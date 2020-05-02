Men's And Women's Money in the Bank Matches To Happen At The Same Time

WWE has announced on this week's episode of Smackdown a very special stipulation for this year's Money in the Bank ladder matches. This is because both the men's and women's matches will be taking place at the same time!

Historically, the men's and women's ladder matches were to be staged separately which makes sense in a live setting. This year the event will be pre-recorded so this means the match can be edited in a cinematic way.

Not to mention this year's ladder matches will not take place inside the Performance Center.

The ladder matches will be taking place outside on the roof of WWE's own headquarters. They just have to make sure it doesn't rain while it's filming!

Even though the matches are taking place at the same time, I'm pretty sure the men and women are unable to fight each other. It will just be the men vs men and the women vs the women.

Announced for the men's match includes: Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, Otis, Aleister Black and Baron Corbin. One more male wrestler is to be determined after Apollo Crews had to pull out due to injury.

It's rumored Jinder Mahal will be the last participant.

Announced for the women's match are: Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans and Carmella.

The Money in the Bank PPV takes place on May 10th, 2020. The event can be viewed live exclusively on the WWE Network.

