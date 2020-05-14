NBA Star Enes Kanter Wants To Join WWE When He Retires

Current NBA star Enes Kanter is a huge WWE fan and the player wants to join the wrestling company once he retires from playing basketball.

This comes from an interview with NBA insider Shams Charania. The interesting part of the news is that WWE has offered him a deal and he's ready to accept the offer once his NBA career is over.

Kanter is currently 27 years old so he has at least one more decade left to play basketball before he retires. The only way he might join WWE earlier is if his career slumps and he wants out of basketball.

Kanter will not be the only sports athlete that has joined WWE. The most famous example is Ronda Rousey as she became a wrestler after she quit the UFC and MMA after back-to-back losses.

Cain Velasquez joined WWE after his MMA career was over too, although his time in WWE was cut short because he was released earlier this year due to budget cuts.

NFL star Rob Gronkowski also joined WWE earlier this year, although he has to quit after accepting to play in the NFL again. He only hosted WrestleMania 36 and is the current 24/7 champion.

Anyway, Kanter is a good fit for WWE as the man is very tall. It will be interesting to see how his career pans out if he decides to ever lace up the wrestling boots.

