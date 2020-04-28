WWE Postpones Its Only 2020 New Zealand Live Show

WWE was due to travel to Auckland for the first time since their last visit in 2016. However due to Covid-19, this show has now has to be postponed for a later date.

The shows promoter, TEG DAINTY, announced on the Spark Arena Facebook page that the WWE Live show in New Zealand is being scheduled for a later date not in August. You can see the full announcement posted down below.

"We regret to announce that due to event restrictions put in place by the NZ Government to protect us from the spread of COVID-19, WWE Live New Zealand originally set to take place in August has been postponed. Please hold on to your tickets for the original Sat 8 Aug event date; we will be announcing a new show date soon. To the WWE Universe of New Zealand. We thank you for your continued patience and understanding as we work with WWE to secure our new return dates. The superstars of Monday Night RAW can’t wait to get back and put on one hell of a show for you in Auckland. In the meantime, let’s keep safe, look after each other and we’ll be back with new details very soon."

It's unlikely overseas talent will be able to visit New Zealand for the rest of 2020 thanks to this pandemic. New Zealand is taking extreme measures to make sure Covid-19 no longer spreads throughout the country.

Much like many other events, it's more than likely WWE won't be able to visit New Zealand until 2021 once a vaccine is found.

