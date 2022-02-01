Two WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Matches Announced

It may have been only a few days since we saw the Royal Rumble, but in three week's time another WWE Premium Event is being scheduled for later this month.

This month will see the 2022 Elimination Chamber set in Saudi Arabia.

While we will have to wait for the Smackdown Chamber matches, two title defenses will be decided for the Raw side. One is an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Title, and the other for the Raw Women's title.

Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey has not announced who she will face at WrestleMania 38 yet. It's rumored she will eventually face Charlotte Flair with Becky Lynch being saved for next year.

As for the Elimination Chamber, WWE Hall of Famer Lita will face Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's title. This is a dream match since these two have never faced each other in a one-on-one match before.

The other match is a 6-man Elimination Chamber.

Bobby Lashley will have to face Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Austin Theory and Riddle. If Brock Lesnar wins, he will have a title vs title match at WrestleMania 38 against Roman Reigns.

The Elimination Chamber event will be airing on Peacock and the WWE Network on February 19th, 2022.

