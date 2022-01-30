The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Match Was The Worst One Of All Time

The 2022 Royal Rumble from WWE started off really good thanks to Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins. After that, the PPV started to go downhill from there very quickly.

The Women's Royal Rumble match was pretty okay because there were several old legends making appearances. The only thing that really disappointed me was Sasha Banks getting eliminated early.

The match ended on a high note thanks to Ronda Rousey making her return to the WWE. Once she returned, it was predictable knowing Rousey was going to win the match.

This sets up Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38. While the Women's Rumble match was watchable, the Men's Rumble match was the worst one of all time!

The reason the Men's match was so horrible was because of the lack of star power. Over the past two years, WWE released too many great stars that are no longer with the company.

Missing talent includes Bray Wyatt, Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy, John Morrison and more. Not to mention AEW has locked in stars like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Malakai Black, Adam Cole and others.

Instead,mi we get a bunch of midcarders and boring wrestlers like Ridge Holland, Boogs and Madcap Moss in the Royal Rumble match. The only major stars in the match were AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar.

AJ Styles was like Sasha Banks and got eliminated earlier than expected. Not to mention Kofi Kingston botched his spot and got eliminated in horrible fashion.

Brock Lesnar came at #30 and won what was a boring and uneventful Royal Rumble match. He eliminated most of the losers when he came out. He will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

The Royal Rumble match just proves how downhill the WWE product has been over the last few years.

The company has a lack of star power which is why part-timers like Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar are headlining WrestleMania this year.

WWE needs to create stars, or hire some of the wrestlers they wrestled over the last few years. As of right now, the WWE roster is depleted and has a ton of uninteresting non-main event talent.

I know some people hated the 2015 Royal Rumble, but I think the Men's 2022 Royal Rumble match was much worse. Hopefully WWE is able to create more homegrown stars in the near future as this effort was embarrassing.

