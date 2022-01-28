The Two Favorites To Win The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble

The betting odds have been revealed and we now know who are the two favorites to win the male and female Royal Rumble matches. As expected, it looks like WWE is relying on part-time stars to headline WrestleMania yet again.

The male favorite to win this year's Royal Rumble is none other than Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar is expected to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at WrestleMania 38.

If Lesnar wins, this means he should lose his WWE Title against Bobby Lashley. It's possible Paul Heyman could turn on him in order to ally himself back with Roman Reigns in order to make this feud happen.

Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar was originally going to take place at the Day 1 event, but it was canceled because Reigns got Covid-19. Their WrestleMania match is not expected to be a title vs title match.

For the women's Royal Rumble match, the favorite to win in none other than a returning Ronda Rousey. Rousey has not been in WWE since 2019, but WWE wants her to come back at the Royal Rumble really bad.

If she is to come back, it's expected she will finally have a one-on-one match with Becky Lynch. These two never had a chance for a singles match because Charlotte Flair was added to be a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 35.

The Royal Rumble takes place on January 29th, 2022. Are you happy with the rumored winners?

