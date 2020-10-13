WWE 2020 Draft Night 2 Roster Changes Revealed

Today was Monday Night Raw and it has been announced more changes have been made to the roster. This is night 2 of the WWE 2020 draft.

Much like Friday night, a lot of people have moved shows. Although I still think it's funny Kevin Owens and Aleister Black are still on the same show. This time, they're both on Smackdown.

Anyway, you can look at all the draft picks posted down below.

Raw

The Fiend

Randy Orton

Charlotte

Braun Strowman

Matt Riddle

Jeff Hardy

Retribution

Keith Lee

Alexa Bliss

Elias

Lacey Evans

Sheamus

Nikki Cross

R-Truth

Dabba Kato

Titus O'Neil

Peyton Royce

Tozawa

Lana

Riddick Moss

Arturo Ruas

Smackdown

Bayley

The Street Profits

Daniel Bryan

Kevin Owens

Lars Sullivan

King Corbin

Sami Zayn

Cesaro and Nakamura

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Apollo Crews

Carmella

Aleister Black

Natalya

The Riott Squad

This is all of the changes that WWE has announced so far. There could be more roster changes made over the week.

Bear in mind, there are some inactive wrestlers and legends that have been left undrafted. People like Becky Lynch and Goldberg still appear to be free agents.

We probably won't know what they'll be doing unless they return. It doesn't sound like Goldberg or Becky Lynch are retired just yet, but we'll just have to wait and see.

