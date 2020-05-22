Wonder Woman 1984 Hot Toys Figurine Announced

Hot Toys has now announced and revealed a new figurine based on the Wonder Woman 1984 movie. This figure is a new model based on the Wonder Woman character herself.

This new toy shows off the Golden Armor that Wonder Woman will wear in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 movie. You can read the full announcement as posted on Facebook down below.

"“Nothing good is born from lies. And greatness is not what you think.” Wonder Woman returns to the silver screen with more appealing looks in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984. As the ultimate embodiment of power, grace, wisdom and wonder, fans’ beloved Amazon warrior princess will come into conflict with her formidable foes in the 1980s wearing her iconic outfits. Gained tremendous popularity after its first appearance in DC All Stars Event, today Hot Toys is proud to present the most detailed look of Diana Prince’s sparkling armor with the 1/6th scale Golden Armor Wonder Woman collectible figure (Deluxe Version) prior to the official release of Wonder Woman 1984. Crafted with special attention to reproduce the authentic details found on the Golden Armor and armor wings, the outfit is painted with fine metallic gold color that flaunts a subtle metallic shimmer, giving the incredible design greater texture and visual interest. Skillfully crafted based on the image of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in the movie, the movie-accurate figure features a newly developed head sculpt with long curly dark brown real fabric hair, a specialized body tailored for Wonder Woman, a set of armor wings in neutral mode, a shiny helmet, Wonder Woman’s signature weapon “Lasso of Truth”, and a specially designed dynamic figure stand for display. Along with the astonishing figure and accessories, this deluxe version will also include an additional set of massive spread wings, measures approximately 67cm wide, designed with extended articulation for wider posing range that accentuates flying and stand-by mode, allowing fans to fully recreate the breathtaking aerial scenes. Wonder Woman is armed and ready for battle!"

Wonder Woman 1984 currently has a North American release date of August 14th, 2020. This date could change depending on how Covid-19 might affect things in the near future.

