Wonder Woman 3 Is Officially Announced

Wonder Woman 1984 may have just come out, but Warner Bros has now announced a third movie is already happening. It doesn't appear as if the mixed reviews for 1984 will affect the franchise's immediate future.

Director Patty Jenkins is back to helm Wonder Woman 3 while Gal Gadot is reprising her role as Wonder Woman and Diana Prince. The duo are a winning formula as many people like Gal Gadot as the Amazonian Princess.

It's unknown when the movie will be released in the next few years. This is because Patty Jenkins will be working on Star Wars: Rogue Squadron which is due out in December 2023.

Another movie on the way from Patty Jenkins in her rendition of Cleopatra. That movie is also starring Gal Gadot so the pair are quite busy and occupied at the moment doing other projects.

Nevertheless, it sounds like viewing numbers for Wonder Woman 1984 were very high on HBO Max.That being said, the movie only made $16.7 million in its opening weekend during the pandemic era.

Warner Bro. chief Toby Emmerich said the following in a statement.

"As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real-life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy"

Judging by Emmerich's statement, the third movie will be in the last in the series. Hopefully the franchise can end on a high note!

