The Drones From Spider-Man: Far From Home Are Getting The Hot Toys Treatment

Usually Hot Toys makes figures based on actual characters from movies and TV shows. Well today the company is releasing an unusual enemy type that appeared in last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home movie.

Hot Toys has now announced it will release a set featuring the Drones from Spider-Man: Far From Home. This is the type of technology used by Mysterio to trick Spider-Man and other characters in the movie.

Hot Toys announced the new figure over on its official Facebook page today. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

"Uses cutting edge projection technology and drones to create incredible holographic effects of the Elementals to paint himself as a hero, Mysterio the master of illusion tricks Spider-Man in twisted reality with nightmares and horrors. To recreate the stunning fight scenes between the villain and neighborhood super hero, Hot Toys is excited to introduce the highly-detailed 1/6th scale Mysterio's Drones Accessories collectible set from Spider-Man: Far From Home. Meticulously crafted with fine attention to details, the drone accessories set features a 1/6th scale Mysterio Drones, measures approximately 14cm in width, 13cm in length, and 7.5cm in height; two miniature drones, measures approximately 5cm in width, 4.5cm in length, and 3cm in height; beautifully painted with battle damage effects and stretches; and a specially designed collectible stand to set up all the drones at the same time. Unleash the drones for the most thrilling movie setting!"

If you have Mysterio and Spider-Man already, these drones will make a great addition to your collection.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: The Empire Strikes Back Luke Skywalker Hot Toys Figure Announced (more); Hot Toys Reveals Anakin Skywalker With STAP From The Clone Wars (more); Spider-Man 2099 Figure Revealed By Hot Toys (more); Hot Toys Reveals Final Product For Black Widow Avengers: Endgame Figure (more).

And here are some more related articles: Hot Toys Reveals New Loki Figure From Avengers: Endgame (more); Princess Leia And Wicket Hot Toys Set Revealed (more); New Spider-Man Figure Announced By Hot Toys (more).

A few more: Wonder Woman 1984 Hot Toys Figurine Announced (more); Jawa And EG-6 Power Droid Hot Toys Revealed (more).