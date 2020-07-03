Spider-Man 2099 Figure Revealed By Hot Toys

Peter Parker and Miles Morales have been getting all the attention recently, but people seem to forget the Miguel O'Hara version of Spider-Man called Spider-Man 2099. He may not have a movie yet, but you can get a Hot Toys figurine.

The Spider-Man 2099 suit was last seen in Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 game, and it briefly featured in Into The Spider-Verse. This Hot Toys figurine is based on the video game and he looks very shiny.

The Spider-Man 2099 toy was revealed on the official Hot Toys Facebook page. You can read the full announcement below.

"Spider-Man 2099 was a popular 1992 Marvel comic series that jumped ahead in time and presented a new hero behind the mask Miguel O’Hara, better known as Spider-Man 2099. Living in an alternate future, the brilliant geneticist inspired by the surviving records of the legendary Spider-Man, sought to create a similarly powered individual, has accidentally re-written his DNA with a spider’s genetic code. In the action-packed video game Marvel’s Spider-Man, fans are able to see their webslinger in action with the Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit, which associates with Low Gravity suit power that enables stunning aerial performance. Captures iconic features of the futuristic gear, Hot Toys is excited to introduce the latest 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit) collectible figure from Marvel’s Spider-Man as this year’s Toy Fair Exclusive collection, available only in selected markets! The highly-detailed figure includes a newly crafted masked head sculpt; a fully poseable specialized body; finely tailored Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit that takes on a more metallic blue appearance, highlighted with a skull-like Spider design on chest, spikes on arms, and red accents around eyes; matching interchangeable hands with finger talons; assorted spider-web effect accessories; and a dynamic figure stand to recreate signature poses. Swing around Manhattan with this amazing Spider-Man (Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit) figure today!

There are several other Marvel's Spider-Man Hot Toys figurines released already if you want to complete the entire collection!

