Miles Morales Hot Toys Figurine Announced

Hot Toys has now announced a new Miles Morales figurine. This figure is based on the character's appearance in the newly released PS4 and PS5 video game.

Not only does the figure come with Miles Morales in his default suit, but the toy also comes with the cat named Spider-Man. Yes, the cat's name is Spider-Man if you have played the game.

Hot Toys announced the new figure on its official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

Teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. Celebrating the grand release of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Hot Toys is transforming Miles Morales and his incredibly cool spidey suit into the latest 1/6th scale collectible figure. Topping up with some stylish knits for additional suit look to stay warm and chic! The highly-detailed figure includes a newly crafted masked head sculpt with multiple pairs of interchangeable eye pieces that can create numerous expressions; a newly developed slim-shaped body with enhanced articulations allowing more flexible poses; faithful recreation of Classic Suit with a metallic red Spider emblem and spider-web pattern on upper body; several seasonal knit pieces for interchangeable Winter Suit look; a causal backpack with interchangeable covers; a hyper realistic Spider-Cat; assorted spider-web effect accessories; matching interchangeable hands; and a dynamic figure stand for aerial poses. Swing around Manhattan with this amazing Miles Morales figure today!

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out now for the PS4 and PS5 consoles. Also available on both consoles is the 2018 game featuring Peter Parker as the main character.

