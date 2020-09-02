Hot Toys Figure Revealed For Alita: Battle Angel Movie

Hot Toys has now revealed a new figure for the character of Alita that appeared in last year's Alita: Battle Angel movie. As of right now, this is the only figure to be released based on that film.

Alita is a popular character, although we're still not sure if a film sequel will be made. The film only made $404.9 million worldwide when it came out last year.

Hot Toys revealed the new figure via its official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

The long wait is finally over! Our Battle Angel has arrived to show us her awesome moves! In the live-action adaptation Alita: Battle Angel, fans followed Alita a battle cyborg in a post-apocalyptic world with no memory embarked on a search to find out who she really is. Today Hot Toys team is excited to unmask the final product of Alita as 1/6th scale collectible figure, which has put forth exceptional effort to recreate the lovely heroine. Beautifully crafted based on the appearance of Alita from the movie, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, highly detailed body which displays the neat mechanical design with great range of articulations, finely tailored outfit with textures, a blade, a heart attachable to the body and multiple interchangeable hands and feet to match with the cyborg body, comes with a battle field inspired diorama figure stand. Recall the stunning battle scenes with images of Hot Toys’ Alita figure!

The figure should be available to pre-order shortly from participating retailers that sell Hot Toys figurines.

