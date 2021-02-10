Wonder Woman 1984 Blu-ray And Digital HD Release Date Announced

Warner Bros has now announced the release date for the home versions of Wonder Woman 1984. The movie will be available via both physical and digital media formats.

Warner Bros has revealed that Wonder Woman 1984 will be released on Digital HD on March 16th, 2021. The movie will then be released on March 30th, 2021 for 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Much like other home releases, the movie will have many special features that weren't shown theatrically or on HBO Max. You can read the special features and a synopsis of the movie below.

Special Features

:The Making of Wonder Woman 1984: Expanding the Wonder

Gal & Kristen: Friends Forever

Small But Mighty

Scene Study: The Open Road

Scene Study: The Mall

'Gal & Krissy Having Fun

Meet the Amazons

Black Gold Infomercial

Gag Reel

Wonder Woman 1984 Retro Remix

Synopsis

The fate of the world is once more on the line, and only Wonder Woman can save it. This new chapter in the Wonder Woman story finds Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) living quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s—an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she’s come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile, curating ancient artifacts and only performing her superheroic acts incognito. But now, Diana will have to step directly into the spotlight and muster all her wisdom, strength and courage in order to save mankind from a world of its own making.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Wonder Woman 1984 Is No Longer Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes (more); Wonder Woman 3 Is Officially Announced (more); Movie Review: Wonder Woman 1984 (more); Wonder Woman 1984 Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed (more).

And here are some more related articles: Wonder Woman 1984 International Release Dates Revealed (more); Wonder Woman 1984 Releasing In Theaters And HBO Max (more); Wonder Woman 1984 Gets Another Release Date In December (more).

A few more: Walmart Reveals New Cheetah Wonder Woman 1984 Toy (more); Warner Bros Moves Release Dates For Tenet And Wonder Woman 1984 (more).