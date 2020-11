Wonder Woman 1984 International Release Dates Revealed

Wonder Woman 1984 is finally coming out on Christmas Day both in theaters and HBO Max in the United States. However, the movie will be out in other countries much earlier than December 25th.

Warner Bros has now revealed the official release date for Wonder Woman 1984 in various other countries from around the world. Some countries are getting the movie really early, but others will have to wait until January 2021!

Variety posted a nice list for the release dates. You can see the full details posted down below.

Wednesday, December 16 — Belgium, Bulgaria. Egypt, Estonia, France, Greece, Holland, Iceland, Indonesia, Portugal, South Africa, Switzerland, United Kingdom

— Belgium, Bulgaria. Egypt, Estonia, France, Greece, Holland, Iceland, Indonesia, Portugal, South Africa, Switzerland, United Kingdom Thursday, December 17 — Bolivia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, Middle East – Other, Nicaragua, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates

— Bolivia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, Middle East – Other, Nicaragua, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates Friday, December 18 — China, East Africa, Japan, Nigeria, Spain, Vietnam

— China, East Africa, Japan, Nigeria, Spain, Vietnam Wednesday, December 23 — Austria, Germany, Korea

— Austria, Germany, Korea Thursday, December 24 — Hungary, Slovenia

— Hungary, Slovenia Friday, December 25 — Canada, Colombia, Finland, India, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, Venezuela, United States

— Canada, Colombia, Finland, India, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, Venezuela, United States Saturday, December 26 — Australia, New Zealand

— Australia, New Zealand Thursday, December 31 — Argentina

— Argentina Thursday, January 7 — Ukraine, Uruguay

— Ukraine, Uruguay Friday, January 8 — Philippines

— Philippines Thursday, January 14 — Azerbaijan, CIS Others, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Russia

— Azerbaijan, CIS Others, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Russia Friday, January 15 — Romania, Turkey

— Romania, Turkey Thursday, January 21 — Chile, Peru

— Chile, Peru Friday, January 22 — Poland

— Poland Thursday, January 28 — Italy

— Italy TBD — Bahrain, Ghana, Israel, Kuwait, Lebanon, Asia – Other, LatAm – Other, Islands – Other

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Wonder Woman 1984 Releasing In Theaters And HBO Max (more); Wonder Woman 1984 Gets Another Release Date In December (more); Walmart Reveals New Cheetah Wonder Woman 1984 Toy (more); Warner Bros Moves Release Dates For Tenet And Wonder Woman 1984 (more).

And here are some more related articles: Wonder Woman 1984 Hot Toys Figurine Announced (more); Amazon Spain Reveals First Wonder Woman 1984 Lego Set (more); Wonder Woman 1984 Gets A New Release Date (more).

A few more: First Trailers Released For Wonder Woman 1984 And Ghostbusters: Afterlife (more); Hot Toys Reveals 'Comic Concept Version' Of Wonder Woman Figure (more).