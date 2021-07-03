White Vision Hot Toys Figure Revealed

Hot Toys has now revealed a new figure for the character of Vision. This is the White Vision character that briefly appeared in the Disney+ show called WandaVision.

The new White Vision was created by the Sword organization and he was a villain. Later in the show, he stopped perusing the good guys and he floated away somewhere else never to be seen again.

You can read the features for the new toy posted down below from the press release that was issued to us.

An authentic and detailed likeness of The Vision as he appeared in WandaVision

A newly developed, individually hand-painted head sculpt with detailed skin texture

LED light up function on forehead (battery operated)

Two sets of interchangeable eyepieces emulate the character's appearance before and after he acquires Vision’s memories

Specially applied gradient white skin tone and blue mechanical elements on the forehead to reflect The Vision’s distinctive appearance

A 1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation

Six interchangeable hands for a variety of posing and display options

A custom-tailored fabric full body suit with detailed texture

A detailed and patterned fabric cape

One pair of white gauntlets

One pair of white colored boots

One energy beam effect accessory (attachable to head sculpt)

A specially designed figure display stand with character name plate and backdrop

The White Vision is now available to pre-order from Sideshow. Other WandaVision toys you can pre-order are also the normal purple Vision as well as the Scarlet Witch.

