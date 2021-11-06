Hot Toys Reveals New Figures For The Clone Wars
Hot Toys has now revealed two new figures based on The Clone Wars TV show. The two figures include Captain Vaughn and Clone Trooper Jesse.
These two characters will go well if you are also getting Ahsoka Tano, Captain Rex and even Darth Maul. It might be a matter of time until we get even more Clone Wars style Hot Toys in the near future.
You can read what the features of each toy posted down below as revealed in the official press release.
Captain Vaughn
- 1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation
- Authentic and ultra-detailed likeness of Captain Vaughn in Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Newly crafted helmet with fine detail and weathering effects
- Captain Vaughn's armor with distinctive blue details and weathering effects
- 7 interchangeable gloved hands for a variety of posing and display options
- One utility belt
- One black undersuit
- One pair of weathered boots
- One blaster rifle
- One blaster pistol
- One jetpack (with magnetic function)
- One hologram figure of Captain Rex
- One holoprojector™
- A dynamic figure display stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate
Clone Trooper Jesse
- 1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation
- Authentic and detailed hand-painted likeness of Clone Trooper Jesse in Star Wars: The Clone Wars with highly accurate facial expression, detailed skin texture, and tattoos
- One weathered helmet with macrobinoculars
- Finely crafted and weathered armor
- 7 interchangeable gloved hands for a variety of posing and display options
- One pair of pauldrons with black chest pouch (magnetically attachable)
- One utility belt with command skirts and pistol holsters
- One black undersuit
- One pair of weathered boots
- One blaster rifle
- Two blaster pistols
- One military backpack (equipped with magnetic function)
- One hologram figure of Darth Sidious™
- One hologram figure of LAAT™ vehicle
- One holoprojector™
- A figure display stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate
Both figures are now available to pre-order via Sideshow.
