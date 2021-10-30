Hot Toys Reveals Shoretrooper Figure From Star Wars

The Shoretrooper character first appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and has since appeared in other Star Wars properties too. Now Hot Toys has shown the final look of its figure of the particular trooper type.

Sideshow has offered the first look of the Hot Toys Shoretrooper with many photos as well as an unboxing video. This Shoretrooper is inspired by the character's appearance in The Mandalorian.

You can check out the features of the Shoretrooper toy below as outlined in the official press release.

An ultra-detailed Shoretrooper likeness as seen in Star Wars: The Mandalorian

A finely crafted Shoretrooper helmet and body armor with specially applied distressed / weathering effects 1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation

Six interchangeable hands for a variety of posing and display options

One suit of finely crafted Shoretrooper armor with weathering effects

One black undersuit Red bicep armor (for upper right arm)

One Shoretrooper utility belt with leather-like pouch

One pair of brown pants

One pair of armored boots (with weathering effects)

One blaster rifle Figure display stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

You can pre-order the toy now from Sidehow. You can also check out an unboxing video below.

