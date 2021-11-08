Hot Toys Reveals Cyborg Spider-Man Figure

Hot Toys has now revealed the final look for a new suit that appears in the Marvel's Spider-Man video game. The new suit that toy collectors can buy is Cyborg Spider-Man.

This is pretty much a scenario if the Spider-Man character was mixed with a robot. He does not have to do anything with the Cyborg character from DC Comics though.

This suit was originally featured in the old Spider-Man comics, but the toy gives it a fresh new look. Bear in mind this figure is a 2021 Toy Fair exclusive.

You can read the features of the toy down below taken from the official press release.

Authentic and ultra-detailed likeness of Spider-Man wearing Cyborg Spider-Man Suit from the Marvel’s Spider-Man video game

Specialized 1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation

A newly developed masked head sculpt with LED light-up left eye (green light, battery operated)

3 interchangeable right eye pieces for creating different Spider-Man expressions

Finely sculpted goggles and white headband

Metallic silver painted cybernetic left arm with grenades attached

10 interchangeable hands for a variety of posing and display options

One battle damaged red and blue Cyborg Spider-Man Suit with gray/black trim, webbed pattern, and a black spider emblem on the chest

One utility belt with pouches

6 spider web accessories (attachable to the web-shooters)

One open spider web effect accessory

A dynamic figure display stand with game logo, character nameplate, and graphic card

The toy should now be available to order from Sideshow. The unboxing video below show more of the toy.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Hot Toys Reveals New Figures For The Clone Wars (more); Hot Toys Reveals Shoretrooper Figure From Star Wars (more); Hot Toys Reveals Infinity Ultron From Marvel's What If? (more); Hot Toys Reveals Final Look Of 2012 Captain America Figure (more).

And here are some more related articles: Hot Toys Reveals Yelena Belova Figure From Black Widow (more); Hot Toys Reveals Figures For Loki And Sylvie (more); Hot Toys Reveals Carnage Figure From Venom: Let There Be Carnage (more).

A few more: Hot Toys Reveals Venom (Carnage Red Version) (more); Hot Toys Reveals Final Look Of Spider-Man: No Way Home Suit (more).