Hot Toys Reveals First Look At The Flash TV Series Figure

It's been over seven years since The Flash TV show debuted on The CW back in 2014, but now you can finally buy a Hot Toys figure of the character. Hot Toys revealed the new figure recently via a press release.

The Flash figurine from Hot Toys will soon be released worldwide and Hot Toys has revealed photos and an unboxing video for the final look of the figure. The figure will have the likeness of actor Grant Gustin.

The toy is based on the season 1 suit of The Flash. He also comes with lightning effects as part of his extra accessories.

You can read the full features of the toy below as revealed in a press release.

The Flash 1/6 scale figure features:

One newly developed unmasked hand-painted head sculpt with authentic likeness of Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash

One newly developed masked head sculpt

1/6 scale body with 30 points of articulation

Six interchangeable hands for a variety of display and posing options

One specially tailored Flash suit with leather-like elements

Three interchangeable chest plates with Flash’s lightning bolt logo

One belt with lightning bolt logo

One pair of boots

One classic Flash helmet

Four translucent lightning effect accessories

One attachable opened cowl

Specially designed dynamic figure display stand with nameplate and character backdrop

The Flash Hot Toys figure should be available to pre-order now from Sideshow.

