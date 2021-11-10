Hot Toys Reveals New 1/4th Scale Batman Figure From The Dark Knight Trilogy

Hot Toys has now revealed a new Batman figure based on Christian Bale. Bale famously portrayed Batman/Bruce Wayne in Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.

Hot Toys has released many 1/6th scale Batman toys over the years, but this one is a huge 14th scale figure. This means the toy stands at around 18.5" (47cm tall).

As seen in The Dark Knight, Batman's eyes also light up thanks to the LEDs included. Not to mention it comes with a very detailed head sculpt of Christian Bale's likeness.

If you get the Special Edition, you also get a Batman cowl for display. You can read the full features below as outlined in the press release.

1/4 scale Batman body with over 32 points of articulation

Individually hand-painted and ultra-detailed likeness of Batman/Bruce Wayne from The Dark Knight trilogy

One newly painted head sculpt of Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne with accurate facial expression and detailed skin texture

One Batman masked head sculpt with adjustable eyes and three interchangeable lower face elements, capturing his classic facial expressions from the movie

One Batman masked head sculpt featuring the "sonar vision" effect LED light-up eye function and interchangeable lower face elements

Seven pairs of interchangeable gloved hands for a variety of posing and display options

One fabric Batsuit with armor

Newly tailored cape

One utility belt (partial diecast material) and accessories

One pair of forearm gauntlets

One pair of boots

One EMP rifle with LED light-up function (battery operated)

One sticky bomb gun

One grapnel gun

Three Batarangs (partial diecast material)

One miniature mine

Two ultrasonic cutters (attachable to utility belt)

Two radiation detectors (attachable to utility belt)

One flight pack

One chest bust-style collectible display stand (for either the Bruce Wayne head sculpt or the Batman masked head sculpts)

One diorama figure display base (includes elements inspired by Ra's al Ghul™, Bane™, and The Joker™)

The toys is now available to pre-order from Sideshow.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Hot Toys Reveals First Look At The Flash TV Series Figure (more); Hot Toys Reveals Cyborg Spider-Man Figure (more); Hot Toys Reveals New Figures For The Clone Wars (more); Hot Toys Reveals Shoretrooper Figure From Star Wars (more).

And here are some more related articles: Hot Toys Reveals Infinity Ultron From Marvel's What If? (more); Hot Toys Reveals Final Look Of 2012 Captain America Figure (more); Hot Toys Reveals Yelena Belova Figure From Black Widow (more).

A few more: Hot Toys Reveals Figures For Loki And Sylvie (more); Hot Toys Reveals Carnage Figure From Venom: Let There Be Carnage (more).