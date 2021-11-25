Hot Toys Reveals Black and Gold Suit From Spider-Man: No Way Home

Hot Toys has revealed a ton of new suits that Peter Parker will wear in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home movie.

Well now the toy manufacturer has revealed yet another new suit that the superhero will wear in the new movie.

The new toy revealed by Hot Toys is the Black and Gold suit. This is a suit that Spider-Man will wear during his battle with Jamie Foxx's Electro.

Not only will it include a lot of accessories, but it also comes with a realistic Tom Holland face sculpt. You can read the full list of accessories below as outlined in the official press release.

Authentic and detailed likeness of Spider-Man wearing the Black & Gold Suit in Spider-Man: No Way Home

One hand-painted head sculpt with authentic likeness of Tom Holland as Peter Parker

One interchangeable masked head sculpt with five pairs of interchangeable eye-pieces to create numerous expressions

1/6 scale body with 30 points of articulation

10 interchangeable hands

One finely tailored Spider-Man suit

One pair of boots

One gauntlet (wearable on left arm)

One mystic spider-web effect (attachable to the gauntlet)

One mystic arts effect, attachable to chest (magnetic function)

One separate Spider-Man mask (not wearable on figure)

6 webs in different shapes and lengths (attachable to web-shooters)

One open spider web effect accessory

One dynamic figure display stand with character nameplate and the movie logo

The new toy is available to pre-order now from Sideshow for $270.An unboxing video is provided below.

