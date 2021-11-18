Hot Toys Reveals New Captain Marvel Toy From Avengers: Endgame

Hot Toys has now revealed a new figure based on the character of Captain Marvel from the MCU. This new figure is from the character's heroic appearance at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Unlike other Captain Marvel toys, this version of the character has slick shorter hair. It still has the accurate likeness of actress Brie Larson.

Much like many other Hot Toys figurines, this toy comes with a ton of different accessories. It also comes with some light up effects so she can beat up the likes of Thanos.

You can read the full features and accessories below from the press release.

A newly developed head sculpt with a hand-painted portrait of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in the movie

Fully sculpted hair

A specialized 1/6 scale body with over 28 points of articulation

LED-light up function on both forearms (battery operated)

Multiple interchangeable gloved hands for a variety of posing and display options

A tailored metallic Captain Marvel suit with shoulder armor and star emblem on the chest

A metallic belt with sash

One pair of gauntlets

One pair of boots

One battle-damaged Nano Gauntlet with Infinity Stones (LED light-up function, battery operated)

One pair of interchangeable translucent blue energy-blast effect fists

One pair of interchangeable translucent blue energy-blast gauntlets

One pair of translucent blue energy-blast effect accessories (attachable on hands)

One pair of translucent blue effect accessories (attachable on forearms)

A movie-themed dynamic figure display base with character nameplate

You can pre-order the new figure now from Sideshow.

