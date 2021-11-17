Hot Toys Reveals Integrated Suit Figure From Spider-Man: No Way Home

Hot Toy has now revealed a new figure based on the upcoming movie called Spider-Man: No Way Home. This time fans can get their hands on a new Spider-Man figure with his Integrated Suit from the movie.

This suit is predominately red, but it features a pretty cool looking gold spider symbol on the front of it. If you get the Deluxe Edition, it also comes with an extra Tom Holland headsculpt.

Much like the Iron Spider suit from Avengers: Infinity War, the suit also has additional tentacles that can be attached to the back. This will be helpful for Peter Parker as he battles Doctor Octopus.

You can check out the features of the toy posted below as seen in the official press release.

An authentic and detailed likeness of Peter Parker/ Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Individually hand-painted head sculpt with portrait of Tom Holland as Peter Parker

One masked head sculpt with 4 pairs of interchangeable eye pieces that can create numerous combinations/expressions

One half-masked Peter Parker head sculpt

1/6 scale body with 30 points of articulation

11 interchangeable hands for a variety of posing and display options

One newly tailored red and black Spider-Man Integrated Suit embossed with gray/ black trim, web pattern, and metallic gold spider emblem

4 detachable pincers (articulated)

One pair of magnetic web-wings

One separate Spider-Man mask (not wearable on figure)

One smartphone

6 spider web accessories (attachable to web-shooters)

One open spider web effect accessory

Specially designed battlefield diorama figure display stand with elements of Spider-Man’s foes, including Doc Ock (bendable tentacles & articulated claws), and Green Goblin smoke effect

The Integrated Spider-Man suit is available to pre-order now from Sideshow. Spider-Man: No Way Home is out in cinemas December 17th, 2021.

