Wanda And Vision From WandaVision Hot Toys Revealed

Hot Toys has now announced it will be releasing two figures based on the hit Marvel show called WandaVision. You will be able to get figures of both Wanda and the purple Vision.

Vision is in his original purple look, but Wanda looks cool as she's in her Scarlet Witch outfit. This is the outfit that she wore in the WandaVision finale that aired last week.

Hot Toys announced the two figures over on Facebook. You can read the full announcements below.

Wanda

Trying to get to the bottom of Wanda Maximoff’s powers, Agatha takes Wanda off on a trip down memory lane reliving the past memories. Forced to go along with Agatha’s plan, Wanda unleashes her abilities to protect her loved ones, meanwhile gains a greater understanding of the full extent of her considerable powers. Inspired by WandaVision, Marvel Studios’ original series, Hot Toys is excited to officially introduce a stunning 1/6th scale collectible figure of The Scarlet Witch and her brand-new costume with impressive details from the series finale. Beautifully crafted based on the appearance of Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in WandaVision, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with specially applied luminous reflective effect on eyes to emulate Scarlet Witch using her abilities, long curly sculpted hair and her signature headdress, a newly designed body equipped with LED light-up function on both sides of the forearms, detailed outfit including the hooded cape, specially created hands with red translucent fingertips, Darkhold book, power-using effect accessories, and a dynamic figure base for display. Reserve space for The Scarlet Witch figure from WandaVision collection!

Vision

Vision is aware of the full trauma Wanda experienced in Avengers: Infinity War, having killed him to prevent Thanos from getting the Mind Stone, but heartbroken and devastated to watch him sacrificed again after the warlord revised time. Following the recent debut of The Scarlet Witch collectible figure, Hot Toys is excited to present another fan beloved super hero from WandaVision – Vision as 1/6th scale collectible figure to expand on your Avengers’ display. Meticulously crafted based on the screen appearance of Vision in WandaVision series, the figure features an impressive head sculpt and the Mind Stone with stunning details reflecting the android’s mechanical features, a highly-poseable specialized body, skillfully tailored outfit with cape attached, several interchangeable hands, a specially designed figure stand and a themed backdrop to recreate the scene. Don’t miss the chance to recruit this android figure to your WandaVision collection!

Both figures should be available to pre-order shortly at participating retailers. Hopefully a White Vision is in the cards as he looked cool on the show.

