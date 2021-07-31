New Cyborg From Justice League Hot Toys Figure Announced

Hot Toys has now revealed some new figures based on a character from the DC universe. The character in question is Cyborg from the live action Justice League movie.

Cyborg from the Justice League movie was revealed several years ago, but finally he's going to be released. The new press release shows his final form and he should be released very soon.

Aside from a normal release, a special edition version includes him fully masked as seen briefly in Zack Snyder's Justice League movie.

You can read all of the features of the toy below via the press release.

Ultra-detailed, individually hand-painted head sculpt with the likeness of Ray Fisher as Cyborg in Zack Snyder's Justice League

LED light-up function on forehead and left eye (battery operated)

Newly developed 1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation

Expertly painted with multiple shades of metallic black mixed with silver highlights on the mechanical body design

Six LED light-up points located on forehead, eyes, forearms, chest, and back (battery operated)

An extra pair of arms with multiple points of articulation, attachable to the figure’s back

Eight interchangeable mechanical hands for a variety of posing and display options

A pair of LED light-up battery operated plasma cannons (interchangeable with arms)

One rocket launcher (interchangeable with left arm)

One shield

Three pairs of thruster-effect accessories in different sizes (attachable to back, thighs, calves)

A specially designed figure display stand with movie logo and character nameplate

Exclusive Special Edition Bonus Accessory

One additional masked head sculpt with LED light-up function (battery operated)

You can pre-order the toy now from Sideshow.

