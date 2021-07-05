Hot Toys Reveals The Armorer Figure From The Mandalorian

Hot Toys has now revealed yet another figure from the popular The Mandalorian TV show. This time Star Wars fans can get their hands on The Armorer.

The Armorer featured in Season 1 of The Mandalorian and has already received a Black Series toy. Now you can get a fancier 1/6th scale version of the character via Hot Toys.

The only unfortunate thing about the toy is that it's a Toy Fair 2021 exclusive. You can read more about the Armorer via the Facebook announcement.

"The Armorer plays a vital role in keeping the culture of the Mandalorians alive. She forges beskar armor in the ancient tradition of her people. Star Wars fans were captivated by her character and story. Today, in the further continuation of The Mandalorian collectible series, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the 1/6th scale collectible figure of The Armorer as a Hot Toys 2021 Toy Fair Exclusive item! The collectible figure features a finely crafted helmet and armor pieces, meticulously tailored outfit with faux-fur coat, a selection of tools, a display stand, and a themed backdrop! Seek The Armorer now for your Star Wars: The Mandalorian collection"

The toy will go great if you already have The Mandalorian in Beskar armor to go along with it.

