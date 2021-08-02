Luke Skywalker The Mandalorian Hot Toys Figure Revealed

To celebrate the appearance of Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian Season 2, Hot Toys has now revealed a new figure for the character. This is a new toy based on his latest appearance from the hit Disney+ show.

This toy is Jedi Master Luke Skywalker and it even includes a bust of a Dark Trooper. The deluxe version of the character even includes a holographic figure of Moff Gideon's light cruiser.

The toy was revealed via the Hot Toys Facebook page. You can read the full details posted down below.

The finale of the latest season of The Mandalorian has excited Star Wars fans everywhere with the shocking appearance of Luke Skywalker and combating the platoon of Dark Troopers with ease! Audience can truly see how Luke who rose from humble beginnings as a farmboy on Tatooine to become one of the greatest Jedi the galaxy has ever known. And now Hot Toys is elated to expand its popular The Mandalorian collectible series and introduce the highly anticipated 1/6th scale Luke Skywalker (Deluxe Version) collectible figure as the latest addition to our premium DX Series! The highly-accurate Luke Skywalker collectible figure features a newly developed head sculpt with astonishing likeness, skillfully tailored Jedi outfit and cloak, a lightsaber with LED light-up function, a display base and themed backdrop! Also, Grogu with articulated head and arms is specially featured along with Luke! This Deluxe Version will exclusively include a battle damaged Dark Trooper bust with LED light-up function to reenact the memorable moment when Luke crushed it by using the Force! A Special Edition available only in select markets will specially include hologram figure of Moff Gideon’s light cruiser and holoprojector as bonus accessories. This Luke Skywalker collectible figure (Deluxe Version) will surely be a treasured masterpiece for any collection!

The toy should be available to pre-order soon from Sideshow. Is this a figure that you will buy?

