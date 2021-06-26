Hot Toys Reveals Deluxe The Mandalorian And Grogu Figures

Hot Toys has revealed many The Mandalorian and Grogu figures in the past, but an even newer set has been announced today. This is a new set that finally comes with the likeness of actor Pedro Pascal.

This new Hot Toys set is based on the famous Season 2 episode where Din Djarin unmasks to look at Grogu for potentially the last ever time.

The cool thing about this set is that it includes the Darksaber and the Beskar Spear!

You can read what the set includes posted down below.

Individually hand-painted, and ultra-detailed likeness of Din Djarin™

A chrome-plated Mandalorian beskar helmet and attachable torch light device

A 1/6 scale body, with over 30 points of articulation

Multiple interchangeable hands for a variety of posing options

A tailored costume, including a dark grey cape (with bendable wire for posing.

Silver chest armor, and shoulder armor featuring the Mudhorn signet

A satchel bag

A utility belt with pistol holster and ammo clips

A wide array of weapons including the Darksaber, a Beskar spear, a blaster rifle with attachable scope, a blaster pistol, thermal detonator, a dagger, and a grappling hook

A jetpack (magnetically attachable)

Effects accessories, including the whistling birds (attachable to left gauntlet), and flamethrower effects

A standing Grogu 1/6 scale figure with a newly developed hand-painted head sculpt, with detailed wrinkles, and skin texture

A figure display stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

The deluxe set also includes the helmet and jetpack belonging to Boba Fett. A separate set is also available that's of the Swoop Bike.

The toys should now be available to pre-order from Sideshow Collectibles.

