Hunter From Star Wars: The Bad Batch Gets A Hot Toys Figure

With Star Wars: The Bad Batch streaming now on Disney+, Hot Toys has now revealed a new toy based on the series. The toy revealed today as the leader of the group named Hunter.

Much like many other toys, this will be a 1/6th scale figure of Hunter. He has both his helmet as well as his unmasked head sculpt. Not to mention he will have a few accessories.

The toy was announced on the official Hot Toys Facebook page. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

The Bad Batch, technically known as Clone Force 99™, is the result of Kaminoan™ experiments to create a specialist unit of clone commandos. Hunter, their leader, is a strong and stoic soldier. Hunter has extraordinarily keen senses that give him an edge when tracking down his targets. In continuation of expanding The Bad Batch collectibles series, Hot Toys is delighted to officially present the 1/6th scale collectible figure of Hunter! The highly-accurate collectible figure features meticulously developed recreation of Hunter’s armor and helmet with weathering effects, interchangeable head sculpt with wonderful likeness, a military backpack, a range of weapons, and a specially designed display base! The focused leader of the Bad Batch will surely be a welcomed addition to your Star Wars collection!

The toy should now be available for pre-order at Sideshow Collectibles.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Hot Toys Reveals Kuiil From The Mandalorian (more); New Spider-Man Miles Morales Hot Toys Figure Announced (more); New Hot Toys Figure Announced For An Artillery Stormtrooper (more); Hot Toys Reveals New Tony Stark Figure From Iron Man 2 (more).

And here are some more related articles: Hot Toys Reveals Rey And D-O Figures From The Rise of Skywalker (more); Hot Toys Announces Several New Star Wars Figures (more); Hot Toys Reveals Kylo Ren Figure From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more).

A few more: Captain America Hot Toys Figure Announced From The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (more); Hot Toys Reveals 1/4th Scale Spider-Man: Homecoming Figure (more).