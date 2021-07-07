Cyborg Spider-Man Suit Hot Toys Revealed

Hot Toys has now revealed a new Spider-Man figure called the 'Cyborg Spider-Man Suit'. This suit will be recognized by those that may have played the very popular Marvel's Spider-Man game on PS4 and PS5.

While the suit was not canonical in the video game, it was used as a decoration since it first appeared in the older Marvel comic books.

If you want the suit in the game, you can simply unlock it without paying for DLC like in other games.

You can see the specs and features of the toy below as taken from a press release.

Authentic likeness of Spider-Man wearing Cyborg Spider-Man Suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man video game

Newly developed masked head sculpt with LED light up left eye (green light, battery operated)

Three (3) interchangeable right eye pieces that can create different expressions

Finely sculpted goggles and white headband

Specialized 1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation

Metallic silver cybernetic left arm with grenade attachments

Ten (10) interchangeable hands for a variety of posing and display options\

A battle damaged red and blue Cyborg Spider-Man Suit with gray/black trim, web -pattern and black spider emblem on chest

A utility belt with pouches

Six (6) strings of spider web in different shapes and lengths, attachable to the web-shooters

One open spider web effect figure accessory

A dynamic figure display stand with game logo, character nameplate and graphic card

You can pre-order the toy now from Sideshow. It has a recommended retail price of $270 USD.

