Star Wars: The Mandalorian - 1:6 Boba Fett (Repaint Armor) Hot Toys Announced

Hot Toys has now announced and revealed a new figure from The Mandalorian Season 2. You can get your hands on Boba Fett with his repainted armor that featured in the show.

The repainted armor is how Boba Fett should look like when he appears in The Book of Boba Fett Disney+ TV show airing this December. It's a cleaner look compared to the weathering that is usually present on his armor.

Hot Toys revealed the new figure of the character on Facebook. You can see the full announcement posted down below.

The legend is back! One of the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy has excited Star Wars™ fans around the world when he returns in The Mandalorian™ and cross paths with Din Djarin™ in order to reclaim the armor passed down to him by his father. Today, Hot Toys is delighted to continue expanding The Mandalorian collectible series and present the 1/6th scale collectible figure of Boba Fett in his repainted armor seen in the highly acclaimed live-action series! The figure features a meticulously crafted Mandalorian helmet and armor with exceptional paint application, Boba’s iconic jetpack, skillfully tailored outfit, a flamethrower effect, a fibercord whip, a blaster, a rifle, and display base! A Special Edition available only in selected markets will specially include hologram figures of Razor Crest and Boba Fett’s Star Ship as bonus accessories. This galactic legend will surely be a great addition to your Star Wars collection!

The new Boba Fett figure should be up shortly to pre-order from Sideshow and other retailers soon.

