Hot Toys Reveals Black Widow and Taskmaster Figures

Hot Toys has now announced two new figures based on the Black Widow movie. First there's Black Widow herself in a white outfit, and then you can get a toy of the villain named Taskmaster.

Hot Toys announced the two toys via a press release. You can check out the specifications for each figure posted down below.

Black Widow

An individually hand-painted head sculpt with a stunning likeness of Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow

A 1/6 scale body, with over 28 points of articulation

A newly created one-piece jumpsuit with shoulder armor with a pair of wrist guards

A black belt with pistol holsters on her thighs, and a pair of white boots

Ten interchangeable hands including:

One pair of fists, baton holding hands, pistol holding hands, and two pairs of gesture hands

One pair of batons

One pair of articulated batons

Three pairs of interchangeable baton tips (normal, stun batons, and ice picks)

Three pistols

One non-detachable baton backpack with two removeable baton handles

A figure display stand with Black Widow logo and character name plate

Taskmaster

Newly designed, screen accurate Taskmaster helmet with metallic blue and silver mechanical details

A 1/6 scale body, with over 30 points of articulation

A navy colored hood, and a multi-textured jumpsuit, and armored vest

Various armor elements for the shoulders, biceps, thighs, knees and forearms

One utility belt with pouches

A scarf

One bow

Three individual arrows and three interchangeable arrowheads of different styles

One sword

One circular shield

\A figure display stand with Black Widow logo and character name plate

The two Black Widow Hot Toys figurines are now available to pre-order via Sideshow Collectibles.

