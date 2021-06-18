Hot Toys Reveals Black Widow and Taskmaster Figures

Hot Toys has now announced two new figures based on the Black Widow movie. First there's Black Widow herself in a white outfit, and then you can get a toy of the villain named Taskmaster.

Hot Toys announced the two toys via a press release. You can check out the specifications for each figure posted down below.

Black Widow

  • An individually hand-painted head sculpt with a stunning likeness of Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow
  • A 1/6 scale body, with over 28 points of articulation
  • A newly created one-piece jumpsuit with shoulder armor with a pair of wrist guards
  • A black belt with pistol holsters on her thighs, and a pair of white boots
  • Ten interchangeable hands including:
  • One pair of fists, baton holding hands, pistol holding hands, and two pairs of gesture hands
  • One pair of batons
  • One pair of articulated batons
  • Three pairs of interchangeable baton tips (normal, stun batons, and ice picks)
  • Three pistols
  • One non-detachable baton backpack with two removeable baton handles
  • A figure display stand with Black Widow logo and character name plate

Taskmaster

  • Newly designed, screen accurate Taskmaster helmet with metallic blue and silver mechanical details
  • A 1/6 scale body, with over 30 points of articulation
  • A navy colored hood, and a multi-textured jumpsuit, and armored vest
  • Various armor elements for the shoulders, biceps, thighs, knees and forearms
  • One utility belt with pouches 
  • A scarf
  • One bow
  • Three individual arrows and three interchangeable arrowheads of different styles
  • One sword
  • One circular shield
  • \A figure display stand with Black Widow logo and character name plate

The two Black Widow Hot Toys figurines are now available to pre-order via Sideshow Collectibles

