Hot Toys Reveals Black Widow and Taskmaster Figures
Hot Toys has now announced two new figures based on the Black Widow movie. First there's Black Widow herself in a white outfit, and then you can get a toy of the villain named Taskmaster.
Hot Toys announced the two toys via a press release. You can check out the specifications for each figure posted down below.
Black Widow
- An individually hand-painted head sculpt with a stunning likeness of Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow
- A 1/6 scale body, with over 28 points of articulation
- A newly created one-piece jumpsuit with shoulder armor with a pair of wrist guards
- A black belt with pistol holsters on her thighs, and a pair of white boots
- Ten interchangeable hands including:
- One pair of fists, baton holding hands, pistol holding hands, and two pairs of gesture hands
- One pair of batons
- One pair of articulated batons
- Three pairs of interchangeable baton tips (normal, stun batons, and ice picks)
- Three pistols
- One non-detachable baton backpack with two removeable baton handles
- A figure display stand with Black Widow logo and character name plate
Taskmaster
- Newly designed, screen accurate Taskmaster helmet with metallic blue and silver mechanical details
- A 1/6 scale body, with over 30 points of articulation
- A navy colored hood, and a multi-textured jumpsuit, and armored vest
- Various armor elements for the shoulders, biceps, thighs, knees and forearms
- One utility belt with pouches
- A scarf
- One bow
- Three individual arrows and three interchangeable arrowheads of different styles
- One sword
- One circular shield
- \A figure display stand with Black Widow logo and character name plate
The two Black Widow Hot Toys figurines are now available to pre-order via Sideshow Collectibles.
Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Hunter From Star Wars: The Bad Batch Gets A Hot Toys Figure (more); Hot Toys Reveals Kuiil From The Mandalorian (more); New Spider-Man Miles Morales Hot Toys Figure Announced (more); New Hot Toys Figure Announced For An Artillery Stormtrooper (more).
And here are some more related articles: Hot Toys Reveals New Tony Stark Figure From Iron Man 2 (more); Hot Toys Reveals Rey And D-O Figures From The Rise of Skywalker (more); Hot Toys Announces Several New Star Wars Figures (more).
A few more: Hot Toys Reveals Kylo Ren Figure From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more); Captain America Hot Toys Figure Announced From The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (more).
Hot Toys