Venom: Let There Be Carnage Blu-ray and Digital HD Release Date Announced

Even though it was only released in early October, Sony Pictures has already announced the home release date for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The movie will already be out digitally as soon as next week!

The Digital HD version of Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be released on November 23rd, 2021. This is two days before the movie is released in cinemas for those that are living over in New Zealand.

As for the Blu-ray, DVD and 4K physical discs, the release date will be December 14th, 2021. Due to the pandemic, movie studios has been releasing the home versions of movies faster than ever before.

You can read the special features for the movie posted down below.

Eddie & Venom: The Odd Couple – What happens when two beings inhabit one body? A whole lot of chaos. Tom Hardy, Andy Serkis, and the team of filmmakers talk all things Eddie and Venom.

Sick and Twisted Cletus Kasady – Imagining this iconic and psychotic comic book villain for screen with Woody Harrelson, director Andy Serkis, and the production team. ​

Concept to Carnage – Trace the design and animation of Carnage from comic book image to screen symbiotic

Let There Be… Action – Go on the set and experience the action of how Venom: Let There Be Carnage takes shape. From concept to stage, from green screen to film screen, follow the making of the film and see the intense stunts that were captured.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage was out earlier this year and it was still well received by most people that saw it.

