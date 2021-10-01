Venom: Let There Be Carnage Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is out now in cinemas worldwide, which means we kind of have an idea on how good the movie is. Thankfully, it sounds like this sequel is an improvement over Venom 2018.

Three years ago, Venom got a negative rotten score of 30% from critics. The Audience Score faired better at 81%.

Well it looks like Venom: Let There Be Carnage is an improvement. The critic score is currently 60% while the Audience Score is up to 85% from fans.

58 reviews of the movie are positive while 39 reviews are negative. The average score for the film is at 5.5/10. The average score from fans is 4.3/5 stars.

You can read the Critics Consensus below.

"A sequel aimed squarely at fans of the original's odd couple chemistry, Venom: Let There Be Carnage eagerly embraces the franchise's sillier side."

Even though the sequel is much shorter, it sounds like the action is better and the film embraced the comedy that people liked about the original.

It's unlikely the sequel will overtake the $850 million Box Office intake of the first movie. We are still in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, although Shang-Chi is still fairing well even though it came out last month.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Hot Toys Reveals Carnage Figure From Venom: Let There Be Carnage (more); Tom Hardy Talks About Critical Reception Of First Venom Movie (more); Hot Toys Reveals Venom (Carnage Red Version) (more); Venom: Let There Be Carnage Seems To Have Positive Fan Reactions (more).

And here are some more related articles: Venom: Let There Be Carnage Runtime Revealed (more); Venom: Let There Be Carnage Release Date Changes Again (more); Venom: Let There Be Carnage Has Been Delayed (more).

A few more: Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer 2 Revealed (more); First Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer Is Here (more).