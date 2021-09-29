Tom Hardy Talks About Critical Reception Of First Venom Movie

The first Venom was a Box Office success and many fans loved the movie. However, the movie was not well received by those that reviewed the movie as the Rotten Tomatoes rating is only 30%.

Tom Hardy felt defeated by the critical rating, although the movie ended up getting $850 million worldwide back in 2018. Not to mention Sony promised that the sequel should be better.

Tom Hardy commented about the first movie's reaction in an interview with Cinemablend. You can read his comments down below.

"I think with anything, you want something to do well that you care about. And obviously, it didn’t meet… it didn’t carry any water with the critics. (laughs) They literally panned us. But the audiences turned out in droves, which was what was so lovely about it. It was like watching an underdog be lifted up and be presented and enjoyed and relished for what it was. We got straight on the phone to Tom Rothman at Sony and said, ‘Look, can we put a pitch in to do the second one, because we’re really keen to take what we learned from the first and get on and start writing that second one.’ (To) get on the floor again and see if we can push it further.”

So far things might be better with the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage out later this week.The review embargo for the movie should be lifted very soon ahead of its October 1st launch.

