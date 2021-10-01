Hot Toys Reveals Carnage Figure From Venom: Let There Be Carnage

We've seen a figure of Venom already, but now you can check out a Carnage Hot Toys figurine. This figure is based off of the character's new appearance in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Carnage is quite a huge figure because in this movie the character is much taller than Eddie Brock's Venom. A Deluxe version of the figure also includes a small bust of Venom too!

Hot Toys announced the new Carnage figure on Facebook. You can read the full announcement below.

"Watch out! The villain is now here to unleash aggression and terror on the streets. Serial killer Cletus Kasady becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution. Prior to the grand release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce Carnage as 1/6th scale collectible figure, capturing the murderous, unhinged spirit that strikes fear into your symbotie collection. Expertly crafted based on the screen appearance of Carnage from Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the highly-accurate figure measures approximately 43cm tall displays a great level of detailed sculpting, specially on the texture of skin, fearsome fanged mouth and tongue. The 1/6th scale figure introduces a body painted with crimson red and black webbing; two newly developed head sculpts featuring a grinning head sculpt, and a head sculpt with fanged mouth and three interchangeable protruding tongues; monstrous weapons and accessories including attacking claws, sickle, sword, also a number of symbiote tentacles sprouting from its back with different styles of interchangeable symbiote parts; and a figure stand. Moreover, a Deluxe Version featuring Venomized Eddie Brock head sculpt with bust stand is a must have for extended display. Enrich your collection today with this 1/6th scale Carnage figure!"

The Carnage figure should be available shortly to pre-order now from Sideshow. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is out now in cinemas worldwide.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Venom: Let There Be Carnage Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed (more); Hot Toys Reveals Venom (Carnage Red Version) (more); Hot Toys Reveals Final Look Of Spider-Man: No Way Home Suit (more); Steve Rogers And Hydra Stomper Hot Toys Announced (more).

And here are some more related articles: Marvel's What If...? Captain Carter Hot Toys Announced (more); Hot Toys Reveals New Shang-Chi Figures (more); Hot Toys Scout Trooper And Speeder Bike Announced (more).

A few more: Hot Toys Reveals King Shark Figure From The Suicide Squad (more); Luke Skywalker The Mandalorian Hot Toys Figure Revealed (more).