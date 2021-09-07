Venom: Let There Be Carnage Release Date Changes Again

Sony Pictures has now changed the release date for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. However, this time the movie's release date is much earlier than expected.

Thanks to the Delta strain of the Covid-19 virus, there was some fears that Venom: Let There Be Carnage was going to be out next year.

We saw this already with Paramount Pictures as they delayed Top Gun: Maverick until mid-2022!

Well thanks to the decent Box Office opening of Marvel's Shang-Chi, Sony Pictures has brought forward the release date for Venom 2 to October 1st, 2021. This is around the same time of year that the first movie came out in October 2018.

The first Venom had a decent Box Office weekend opening of over $80 million three years ago. The worldwide Box Office ended up being $856.1 million.

It might be hard for the sequel to top the original since Covid-19 is still affecting many parts of the world.

Some areas of Australia and New Zealand are still in lockdown many cities in those countries cannot even open cinema chains.

Hopefully Covid-19 restrictions get lifted before the release of the Venom sequel. The sequel could be better than the original one mainly because it includes the live action debut of the Carnage character.

