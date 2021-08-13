Venom: Let There Be Carnage Has Been Delayed

Sony Pictures has now made the surprising announcement that it has changed the release date for Venom: Let There Be Carnage again. This is not the first time the movie has been delayed.

Thanks to the success of Venom 2018, Sony Pictures pretty much fast-tracked a sequel to be released in 2020.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic ruined things and many movies were delayed. Tenet was one of the only major movies brave enough for a 2020 release.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage was scheduled to be released in the United States on September 24th, 2021. This date looked like it was going to stick. The UK date was even a week before the USA release.

However, the annoying Covid-19 pandemic is ruining things once again with the rise in cases, plus the new variant emerging.

Sony Pictures has now made the call to release the movie on October 15th, 2021. It looks like the movie's delay will be worldwide so no early release in the UK anymore!

You can read a new an updated synopsis for the movie posted down below.

"Over a year after the events of Venom (2018), investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution."

